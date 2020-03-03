Marakkar Will Push The Marketing Boudaries Of Malayalam Cinema, Says Priaydarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus that features Mohanlal in the lead role is gearing up for a grand release on March 26, 2020. In a recent interview given to a popular media, director Priyadarshan opened up about his ambitious project. The senior filmmaker believes that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will push the marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema.
