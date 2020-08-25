Mia George-Ashwin Philip Betrothal: The Pictures & Video Go Viral!

Mia George, the popular actress, recently got betrothed to her fiance Ashwin Philip, a young businessman. The couple got formally engaged in a traditional Christian betrothal (manassammatham) ceremony held at Mia's hometown Palai, Kottayam. The pictures and video of Mia and Ashwin's engagement are now going viral on social media.

The betrothal was held in an intimate ceremony which was attended by the immediate family members and few close friends of Mia George and Ashwin Philip. The Driving License actress looked simply gorgeous in the onion pink-grey shimmery organza lehenga and sheer dupatta, designed by the popular brand Label' M. According to the designers, it took around 10 artisans and over 30 days to create Mia's beautiful betrothal lehenga.

Mia George completed her look with an elegant gemstone earrings-necklace set specially designed by the CJ Artisan Boutique, which was teamed up with softly curled up hair and glam doll makeup. The actress's betrothal look has definitely created a stir among both the fashion lovers and brides-to-be.