Mini-Screen Actors Mridula Vijay And Yuva Krishna To Enter Wedlock Soon

Malayalam serial actors Mridula Vijay and Yuva Krishna are all set to tie the knot in 2021. Reportedly, the duo got officially engaged on Wednesday (December 23, 2020). The private ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram was attended by close family and friends, following the COVID-19 protocols.

Interestingly, Mridula and Yuva had announced their engagement with an awe-inspiring video on YouTube, which indeed surprised their fans and followers.

Though nothing has been revealed about their wedding in the video, reports suggest that the duo will enter wedlock in 2021 and the announcement about the same will be made shortly.

It is said that though the two popular actors have been working in the same field for quite some time, the marriage proposal was considered by the duo's parents through a common friend. Yuva Krishna who has been a part of several daily soaps and shows is best known for his role as Manu Pratap in Manjil Virinja Poovu. On the other hand, Mridula Vijay is best known for her roles in Bharya, Krishnathulasi, Kalyanasougandhikam and Pookkalam Varavayi. She has also been a part of movies including Tamil films Nooram Naal, Jennifer Karuppayya and Malayalam films like Infinity and Next Token Number Please.

