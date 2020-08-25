Minnal Murali First Look Poster Is Out: To Release In 5 Languages!

The first look poster of Minnal Murali, the first superhero film of Malayalam, is finally out. The highly promising first look poster was recently released by the lead actor Tovino Thomas through his official social media pages. Interestingly, Minnal Murali is all set to get released in five languages, thus becoming Tovino's first pan-Indian release.

The superhero film, which marks Tovino Thomas's second collaboration with young filmmaker Basil Joseph, will get released in Malayalam primarily and will be dubbed to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The highly promising first look poster hints that Minnal Murali depicts the story of a village youth named Murali, who gets a superpower.

The first look poster features leading man Tovino Thomas in the look of a Malayali youth, with a mask on his face, which is made with a coloured lungi. In the background, there is an outline of another face, which is yet to revealed. From the first look, it is evident that Minnal Murali will definitely be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences.