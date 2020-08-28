Minnal Murali: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Fahadh Faasil To Reveal The First Teaser!

The highly anticipated first teaser of Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas staring superhero film, is all set to be out on August 31, 2020, Thiruvonam day. As per the latest updates, the Minnal Murali teaser will be launched by the popular actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil, through their respective social media pages.

The exciting update was revealed by Tovino Thomas, the lead actor of the project. The actor announced teh news by sharing the hand-painted posters of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil, through his official social media pages. However, the makers of Minnal Murali have not revealed the exact time of the first teaser release, yet.

As reported earlier, Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero film in the history of Malayalam cinema. Tovino Thomas is appearing as the titular character Murali in the movie, thus marking his second collaboration with the talented filmmaker Basil Joseph. The duo's first outing together, Godha, was a critical and commercial success.

According to the reports, Minnal Murali depicts the story of Murali, a village youth who gains superpowers after being struck in the lightening. Along with the leading man Tovino Thomas, the Basil Joseph directorial will also feature Aju Varghese and senior actor Harisree Ashokan in the pivotal roles.

The team is yet to reveal the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie, which was shot at the various locations of Wayanad and Aluva before the lockdown began. The shooting of Minnal Murali has been put on hold currently, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The shooting is expected to be resumed once things are back to normal.

