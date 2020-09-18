Minukettu Actor Sabari Nath Dies At 43

Mini-screen actor Sabari Nath, best known for his roles in daily soaps Minukettu, Amala and Swami Ayyappan passes away. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday (September 17, 2020) while playing badminton. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 43.

The Malayalam film and TV industry are shocked with the sudden demise of the actor. Sharing a picture of Sabari Nath from the sets, actress Archana Susheelan wrote, "Can't believe RIP."

On a related note, Sabari was last seen in recently launched daily soap Padatha Painkili. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

