Miya George-Ashwin Philip Betrothal: The Pictures & Video Go Viral!

Miya George, the popular actress, recently got betrothed to her fiance Ashwin Philip, a young businessman. The couple got formally engaged in a traditional Christian betrothal (manassammatham) ceremony held at Mia's hometown Palai, Kottayam. The pictures and video of Miya and Ashwin's engagement are now going viral on social media.

The betrothal was held in an intimate ceremony which was attended by the immediate family members and few close friends of Miya George and Ashwin Philip. The Driving License actress looked simply gorgeous in the onion pink-grey shimmery organza lehenga and sheer dupatta, designed by the popular brand Label' M. According to the designers, it took around 10 artisans and over 30 days to create Miya's beautiful betrothal lehenga.

Miya George completed her look with an elegant gemstone earrings-necklace set specially designed by the CJ Artisan Boutique, which was teamed up with softly curled up hair and glam doll makeup. The actress's betrothal look has definitely created a stir among both the fashion lovers and brides-to-be.

As per the reports, Miya George and Ashwin Philip are planning to tie the knot in the first week of September 2020. The wedding is expected to be a traditional ceremony, which will be held at the groom's hometown, Kottayam. The sources suggest that the couple is planning to have an intimate wedding in the presence of family members and friends, following lockdown guidelines.

Initially, Miya George and Ashwin Philip were planning to throw a grand party for the actress's friends and colleagues from the film industry. However, the plans are canceled now due to the coronavirus threat. Miya is reportedly planning to shift her base to Kochi, post the wedding. She will resume the shooting of her upcoming Tamil outing Cobra, once things are back to normal.

Also Read:

Miya George: 'Lockdown Helped Me To Bond With My Fiance'

Miya George Opens Up About Her Wedding With Ashwin Philip: Reveals Some Interesting Details!