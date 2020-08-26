Miya George-Ashwin Philip Betrothal: The Pictures & Video Go Viral!
Miya George, the popular actress, recently got betrothed to her fiance Ashwin Philip, a young businessman. The couple got formally engaged in a traditional Christian betrothal (manassammatham) ceremony held at Mia's hometown Palai, Kottayam. The pictures and video of Miya and Ashwin's engagement are now going viral on social media.
The betrothal was held in an intimate ceremony which was attended by the immediate family members and few close friends of Miya George and Ashwin Philip. The Driving License actress looked simply gorgeous in the onion pink-grey shimmery organza lehenga and sheer dupatta, designed by the popular brand Label' M. According to the designers, it took around 10 artisans and over 30 days to create Miya's beautiful betrothal lehenga.
The very gorgeous bride @meet_miya for her betrothal ! She looks nothing less than a princess in our shimmery lehenga set in onion pink woven organza panelled and handcrafted to perfection.
Wedding Styling is an art ! It includes every minute details... To balance the florals , chandliers , tablescapes with the environment requires thoughtful design and planning. Despite the current scenario, we have brought out the best focusing the finest details, After months of conceptualizing, planning and designing, here we are with our first bride @meet_miya with LabelM Signature Bridal Look !
Talk of the town ! Even though details of the much-anticipated Miya-Ashwin betrothal were made public at the last few days , this royal engagement styling was being planned for months and hours of dedication and work. From the shimmery lehenga , the perfect ambience to handcrafted jewelry — everything was perfect to the T. Here we are featuring our shimmery lehanga set in onion pink woven organza panelled and handcrafted to perfection. It took more than 10+ artisans and 30+ days to complete the work. The inspiration behind this ensemble stems from ancient European damask motifs and its myriad design pattern permutations and combinations later appliquéd in to the panels in great symmetry and later highlighted with tinsel and rhine stones by our hand artisans . The whole silhouette is very graphic and structured but softening it with our interesting fabric choices and a billowy flouncy sleeve complimented by a sensibly contrast sheer dupatta. We wish our darling Miya a lifetime of happiness peace and smiles !
Miya George completed her look with an elegant gemstone earrings-necklace set specially designed by the CJ Artisan Boutique, which was teamed up with softly curled up hair and glam doll makeup. The actress's betrothal look has definitely created a stir among both the fashion lovers and brides-to-be.
As per the reports, Miya George and Ashwin Philip are planning to tie the knot in the first week of September 2020. The wedding is expected to be a traditional ceremony, which will be held at the groom's hometown, Kottayam. The sources suggest that the couple is planning to have an intimate wedding in the presence of family members and friends, following lockdown guidelines.
Initially, Miya George and Ashwin Philip were planning to throw a grand party for the actress's friends and colleagues from the film industry. However, the plans are canceled now due to the coronavirus threat. Miya is reportedly planning to shift her base to Kochi, post the wedding. She will resume the shooting of her upcoming Tamil outing Cobra, once things are back to normal.
