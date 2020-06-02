Miya George Gets Engaged To Ashwin Philip: To Tie The Knot Soon!

Miya George, the popular actress recently got engaged to Ashwin Philip, a young businessman. Reportedly, Miya and Ashwin got engaged in a close-knit marriage fixing ceremony which was held at the groom's residence. The Driving License actress looked stunning in a simple off-white chikankari salwar suit, which was teamed up with an elegant chocker-earrings set, on her special day.

According to the latest updates, it is purely an arranged marriage for Miya George and Ashwin Philip, who were introduced to each other by their family members. The sources close to Mia's family suggest that the families decided to go ahead with the marriage fixing ceremony amidst lockdown, as the date was fixed long back.

Reportedly, Miya George and Ashwin Philip are planning to have a traditional engagement ceremony (Manassammatham) in the presence of relatives and close friends, once the lockdown comes to an end. Even though the families have not finalised the wedding date, the sources suggest that the couple will tie the knot in September or December 2020.

The wedding, which is expected to be a grand affair has been planned to be held at Kottayam, the groom's hometown. Miya George is also planning to host a reception in Kochi post the wedding, for her friends and colleagues from the film industry. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.

Miya George was last seen in the blockbuster movie Driving License, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The actress had earned rave reviews or her performance in the role, which had a touch of humour. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Vikram starring Tamil action thriller Cobra.

