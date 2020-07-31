Miya George Opens Up About Her Wedding With Ashwin Philip: Reveals Some Interesting Details!

Miya George, the gorgeous actress recently got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip in a lowkey ceremony. As per the reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot very soon. In a recent interview-photo shoot session with a popular Malayalam magazine, Miya George finally opened up about her wedding and future plans.

The Driving License actress confirmed that the wedding will be an intimate ceremony that will be held in the presence of immediate family members. Even though Miya George and Ashwin Philip were initially planning to have a lavish wedding, all the celebrations are canceled now due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown.

According to Miya George, she has always been a person who has very minimal dreams about her wedding. But now, she has decided even to let go of the small dreams she had about the wedding, to follow the safety guidelines implemented by the government. Mia George and Ashwin Philip are planning to announce the wedding date officially once the things get finalised.

Miya George, who is currently residing at her hometown Kottayam, is planning to relocate to Kochi post marriage. Ashwin Philip, her finance is running a construction company in Kochi. The actress has also revealed that she has no plans to leave her acting career post-marriage, and Ashwin is a supportive partner.