      Model Rehana Fathima Booked For Making Controversial Video With Her Kids

      Model-activist from Kerala, Rehana Fathima has recently been booked by local police for posting a controversial video on social media, in which her two kids are painting on her semi-naked body.

      Thiruvalla Police station in Pathanamthitta district has filed a criminal case against Rehana Fathima under Section 67 of the IT Act (electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to a child. Police registered the case after complaint by a local BJP OBC Morcha leader. About the development, the police inspector said, "We are looking into how and why the video was uploaded. We are investigating."

      Rehana Fathima

      Rehana Fathima shared the clip, which was uploaded on YouTube through her Facebook account with a long note. A part of her lengthy caption read, "The feminine body and her nakedness are more than 55 kg of flesh, compared to the male body. Leggings are aroused by the sight of the legs, while the man standing with his knees bent over his chest and his legs half-naked, forces men and women to approach the body in a manner that does not elicit ejection. It is the false sexual consciousness that is currently being given to society. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is porn in the eyes of the beholder." Notably, the post carried the hashtag #BodyArtandPolitics.

      Earlier, Rehana Fathima was in the news for her attempt to climb the hill at Sabarimala in October 2018, in the wake of the Supreme Court's order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the popular temple. She had then spent 18 days in jail in connection with the cases filed against her.

      Rehana Fathima often shares her bold photos on social media platforms, and now fans are waiting for her reaction over the recent controversy.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
