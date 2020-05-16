    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Again After Ram?

      Mohanlal, the complete actor is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor is joining hands with the Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph once again, for the upcoming action thriller, Ram. Now, the latest reports suggest that Mohanlal will join hands with Jeethu once again, after finishing Ram.

      In a recent interview given to the popular online media The Cue, the filmmaker had revealed that he has been discussing some ideas with Mohanlal during this lockdown period. According to the director, the complete actor had called him a couple of times after the lockdown started, and they discussed the future of Ram and some other story ideas.

