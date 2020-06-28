    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Again For Bridge On Galwan?

      Mohanlal, the complete actor and Major Ravi, the army officer-turned-filmmaker, is one of the most-loved actor-director duos of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the superstar and popular filmmaker will be joining hands once again, very soon. The rumour mills suggest that Mohanlal and Major Ravi are joining hands for an army film, yet again.

      Recently, the filmmaker had revealed that his next project is based on the Indo-China conflict. Major Ravi also revealed that the upcoming movie has been titled as Bridge On Galwan. According to the director, the movie revolves around the construction of the strategic bridge on Galwan valley, which triggered the issues between India and China.

      However, the gossip mongers suggest that Mohanlal might join hands with Major Ravi once again for the project, even though the director has not revealed anything about the star cast. Some social media fans pages of the complete actor suggest that he might return as the celebrated character Major Mahadevan, in this pan-Indian project.

