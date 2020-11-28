Mohanlal And MG Sreekumar Reunite For B Unnikrishnan's Aaraattu!

Mohanlal and MG Sreekumar are unarguably one of the best actor-singer duo's Malayalam cinema has ever had. The complete actor is always at his best when he lip syncs a song, sung by the senior singer. Interestingly, Mohanlal and MG Sreekumar are now all set to reunite for Aaraattu, the upcoming B Unnikrishnan project.

The highly exciting update was revealed by Rahul Raj, the music director of the project, recently. The talented musician took to his official Facebook page and shared a screenshot of MG Sreekumar's comments on his post, with a special note.

"And yes the rumours are true ❤️🔥

Mg Sreekumar is indeed singing a beautiful song penned by my dear Hari Hari Narayanan BK

And he just commented on my post about #Aaraatt ❤️

So excited to work with a legend who immortalised numerous vintage hits which we grew up hearing !!!

I had been wishing for this since a long time but it's happening now 🔥", wrote the highly excited musician in his post.

Rahul Raj's confirmation came out as a great surprise for both the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam music lovers, who have been eagerly waiting for the actor-singer duo's comeback. MG Sreekumar lent voice to most of the memorable songs in Mohanlal's career. The veteran singer's voice and the complete actor's performance is truly a Malayalam film music lover's delight.

The shooting of Aaraattu, which features the popular actress Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, is progressing in Palakkad. Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in the movie, which is penned by Pulimurugan fame Udaya Krishna. The B Unnikrishnan directorial depicts the story of Neyyattinkara Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive.

