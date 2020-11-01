Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project: Shraddha Srinath's Role Is Revealed

Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, the actor-director duo is teaming up for a project, very soon. As reported recently popular South Indian actress Shraddha Srinath has been roped in to play the female lead opposite the complete actor in the movie. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Shraddha's role in the Mohanlal starrer.

Interestingly, the talented actress is appearing in the role of a young IAS officer, who serves as a revenue divisional officer in the B Unnikrishnan directorial. Shraddha Srinath is said to be playing a layered, performance-oriented character in the movie, which is said to be a complete entertainer.

The Mohanlal starrer will mark the comeback of the actress to Malayalam cinema, after a long gap of 5 years. Shraddha Srinath had made her Malayalam debut in 2015 with the Asif Ali-Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Kohinoor. According to the actress, she was not receiving good opportunities from the industry, even though she was always open to the offers.