Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project Titled Aarattu: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with director B Unnikrishnan, for a mass entertainer very soon. As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated project has been titled Aarattu. If the sources are to be true, Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan are planning to officially announce the title of the movie, along with a first look poster, very soon.

Reportedly, Mohanlal is all set to playing Neyyattinkara Gopan, a larger than life character in Aarattu. The movie will the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's character Gopan will be seen with a special black Mercedez Benz car, which has the fancy number 2255, in Aarattu. To the unversed, 2255 was the phone number of the complete actor's character in the yesteryear blockbuster Rajavinte Makan. The sources also suggest that Mohanlal is appearing in a different get-up in the movie.

The sources also confirmed that the highly anticipated project will start rolling in Palakkad, on November 23, Monday. Shraddha Srinath, the popular South Indian actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie, thus making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 5 years. As reported earlier, Shraddha is playing the role of an IAS officer in Aarattu.

The Mohanlal starrer will also feature Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Rahul Raj composes the music. Aarattu will be widely shot at the various locations of Palakkad and Hyderabad.

