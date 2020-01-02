Mohanlal's Big Brother: Kando Kando Song Video Is Released!

Big Brother, the highly anticipated project which marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor, and Siddique, the senior director, is all set to be released soon. The much-awaited songs of the Mohanlal movie were released in the grand audio launch event, which was held at Darbar Hall, Kochi.

Recently, the makers released the Kando Kando video song from Big Brother through the official YouTube channel of Millenium Audios. The Kando Kando song portrays the light moments and romance of Sachidanandan and Maya, played by Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon. The song, which is composed by Deepak Dev and written by Rafeeq Ahammed, is sung by Amit Trivedi and Gowri Lekshmi.

Even though Kando Kando song has impressed the music lovers, the cine-goers are not happy with the picturization. The audiences are pointing out that the voice of Amit Trivedi is not matching for Mohanlal, which is true indeed. Also, the pairing of Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon lacks much-needed chemistry.

However, the Mohanlal fans and movie fanatics are confident that director Siddique would have helmed a complete family entertainer, which will satisfy the audiences from all age groups. The promising teaser which was released a few weeks back looked completely promising and hints that Big Brother will be an out-and-out action-based entertainer.

According to the director, Mohanlal was the only choice for the lead character in Big Brother. Sachidanandan, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie, is a saviour for everyone in his life. The filmmaker believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's stardom and caliber can pull off the character Sachidanandan.

Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features actor-writer Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid play the roles of his younger brothers. Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director is making his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal starrer. The movie will hit the theatres by the third week of January.

Also Read:

Best Of 2019: Which Malayalam Film Deserve The Best Movie Title This Year?