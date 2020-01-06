Mohanlal's Big Brother: Oru Dinam Lyrical Video Is Out!

Big Brother, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has been slated to hit the theaters very soon. Recently, the team released the much-awaited lyrical video of Oru Dinam song from the movie. The lyrical video was released through the official social media pages of lead actor Mohanlal. The sooting number has already won the hearts of listeners.

The Oru Dinam song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, has already crossed 98 K views on YouTube. The song is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and sung by Anand Bhaskar. The Oru Dinam lyrical video features some exclusive stills of Mohanlal from the movie and visuals from the recording studio, involving the cast and crew members.