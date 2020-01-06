Mohanlal's Big Brother: Oru Dinam Lyrical Video Is Out!

Big Brother, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has been slated to hit the theaters very soon. Recently, the team released the much-awaited lyrical video of Oru Dinam song from the movie. The lyrical video was released through the official social media pages of lead actor Mohanlal. The sooting number has already won the hearts of listeners.

The Oru Dinam song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, has already crossed 98 K views on YouTube. The song is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and sung by Anand Bhaskar. The Oru Dinam lyrical video features some exclusive stills of Mohanlal from the movie and visuals from the recording studio, involving the cast and crew members.

Big Brother is said to be an action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story. Mohanlal essays the role of Sachidanandan, a loving elder brother and a common man, with a hidden past. According to director Siddique, Mohanlal's character in the movie is a saviour to everyone in life.

The director had recently revealed that the complete actor was the only choice for the central character Sachidanandan. Siddique believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's caliber and stardom can pull off this subject. The filmmaker also stated that he has tried to do justice to Mohanlal's much-loved superhero image through Big Brother.

Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director is making his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal starrer. Arbaaz is appearing as the main antagonist Vedantham IPS, in the movie. Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features actor-writer Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid play the roles of Mohanlal's younger brothers.

The movie features newcomers Mirnaa Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, and Honey Rose as the female leads. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit theatres on January 16, 2020.