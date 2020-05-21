Mohanlal Birthday Special: Top 5 Films That Prove He Is The Undisputed King Of Box Office!

Mohanlal, one of the finest acting talents Indian cinema has ever seen, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Within a career span that has exceeded over 4 decades, Mohanlal has proved that he is the rare combination of extraordinary acting skills and amazing mass appeal. While he is celebrating the 60th birthday, the complete actor has already emerged as the most bankable actor in the Malayalam movie industry.

Here we present the Top 5 films that prove Mohanlal is the undisputed king of the Malayalam cinema box office. Have a look...