Mohanlal Brings Home A Brand New Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham actor is now making headlines with his recent purchase, a brand new luxury car. Mohanlal recently brought home the brand new Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV.

Thus, the complete actor has emerged as the first buyer of Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV from South India, and the third buyer from India. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal had booked the Toyota Vellfire well ahead of its official launch. The luxury car is priced around Rs. 79.5 Lakhs in India.

Mohanlal is all set to release his ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, this March. The senior actor is appearing as the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. The historical drama is touted to be the biggest motion picture ever produced in Malayalam cinema.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham revolves around the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali, who was the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut in the 16th century. The Priyadarshan directorial is being simultaneously released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Chinese.

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project Ram, which marks his second collaboration with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The movie, which is said to be a realistic action thriller, features Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Popular actress Trisha Krishnan appears as the female lead in Ram, which is slated to be released for Pooja 2020.

The complete actor will be also seen in the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. Mohanlal will reprise his highly-celebrated role Stephen Nedumpilly/Khureshi Ab'Ram in the movie, which is expected to start rolling by the beginning of 2021.