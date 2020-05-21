Mohanlal Celebrates 60th Birthday: This's How The Malayalam Celebs Wished Their Dear Lalettan!

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor and the director of Lucifer wished Mohanlal by posting a location still on his official social media pages. 'Happy Birthday Chettan! ❤️ 🤗', wrote Prithviraj.

Priyadarshan's Post

Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker, and best buddy Mohanlal shared a rare picture that was clicked during their college days in his official pages. 'Many Miles for U to go before " you " sleep...Long Live My Lalu...God Bless Happy Birthday', wrote the Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham director.

Dulquer Salmaan's Post

Dulquer Salmaan wished Mohanlal by posting a still from his favourite film Namukku Paarkkan Munthirithoppukal, with a beautiful note.

'Solomon, "Randamathe horn kelkumbol, irangi varaam ennu paranjittu ?"

My favourite character of the myriad roles you've played from my all time favourite film of yours !

Nammude ellavarudeyum priyapetta lalettenu a very very happy birthday !!!

Love always 😘😘🤗🤗

#HappyBirthdayLalettaa', wrote the young actor.

Manju Warrier's Post

Manju Warrier, one of the most-loved leading ladies of Mohanlal, wished the actor by posting a location still of their last outing together, Lucifer, along with a beautiful note.

'മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍ എന്ന വാക്ക് നമ്മെ പല ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും ഓര്‍മിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. തിരയടിച്ചുകൊണ്ടേയിരിക്കുന്ന കടല്‍... ആകാശംതൊടുന്ന കൊടുമുടി... തപോവനത്തിലെ വലിയ അരയാല്‍... മഞ്ഞില്‍ വിരിഞ്ഞൊരു പൂവ്... എന്റെ മനസില്‍ പലപ്പോഴും തോന്നിയിട്ടുള്ളത് ഏതു പാത്രത്തിലെടുക്കുമ്പോഴും അതിന്റെ രൂപം പ്രാപിക്കുന്നൊരു പുഴയാണ് ലാലേട്ടനെന്നാണ്. പുഴയ്ക്ക് പ്രായമില്ല. അതുകൊണ്ട് 60 വയസ് എന്നത് കേവലം ഒരു സംഖ്യ മാത്രമായിട്ടേ കാണുന്നുള്ളൂ. ഇങ്ങനെയൊരു നടനപ്രവാഹത്തെ നോക്കിനിൽക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നു എന്നത് തന്നെ ഭാഗ്യം. ആ ഒഴുക്കിനൊത്ത് നീങ്ങാന്‍ ചിലപ്പോഴൊക്കെ സാധിച്ചു എന്നത് വ്യക്തിപരമായ സന്തോഷം. അപ്പോഴൊക്കെ അദ്ഭുതത്തോടെ കണ്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്, മുന്നില്‍ ഓരോ തുള്ളിയിലും ഒരുപാടൊരുപാട് ഭാവങ്ങള്‍ ഓളം വെട്ടുന്നത്. ഒരു പുഴയില്‍ രണ്ടാമതൊരുവട്ടം ഇറങ്ങാനാവില്ല എന്നൊരു പഴമൊഴിയുണ്ട്. അതുപോലെ ഒരുവട്ടം കണ്ട ലാലേട്ടനെയല്ല പിന്നീട് കാണാനാകുക. ഓരോ തവണയും കാണുന്ന മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍ പുതുതാണ്. ഇനിയും ഞങ്ങളെ ആനന്ദിപ്പിച്ച് ഒഴുകിക്കൊണ്ടേയിരിക്കുക, ലാലേട്ടാ... നിരന്തരം... ഒരുപാട് കാലം...

പിറന്നാള്‍ ആശംസകൾ !!! ❤️', wrote Manju.

Nivin Pauly's Post

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema posted a selfie clicked with Mohanlal on his official social media pages. 'Happy birthday Laletta Mohanlal 😍😍', wrote Nivin.

Shobana's Post

Mohanlal's lucky onscreen pair Shobana took to her social media pages to share a throwback picture with the actor, on his birthday. 'Dear Lal, Happy birthday and wish you all that you wish for yourself', wrote National award-winning actress on her post.