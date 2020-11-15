Mohanlal Celebrates Diwali With Sanjay Dutt In Dubai; The Pictures Take Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema, and the senior Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali in Dubai. As per the reports, Mohanlal had a Diwali dinner with Sanjay Dutt, his wife Manyata Dutt, and the couple's kids, at his new apartment. The pictures of the duo's get-together are now taking social media by storm.

In the pictures that have been going viral on social media, Mohanlal is seen at his casual best in a red t-shirt, black pants, and cap. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, looks a million buck in his off-white kurta and pajama. Mohanlal's close friend and business partner Sameer Hamsa is also seen in the pictures.

In another picture, the trio is seen posing with Shahraan and Iqra, the twins of Sanjay and Manyata Dutt. A couple of videos, in which Mohanlal is seen having a great time with the Dutt family are also going viral on social media.

To the unversed, Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt are great friends off-screen and are seen in each others' company very often. The Drishyam 2 actor has revealed his admiration for the Bollywood star several times, in his interviews. Sanjay Dutt too has always heaped praises over Mohanlal and his body of work. Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo might team up for a project, but nothing materialised.

Coming to Mohanlal, the actor is currently in Dubai for a short vacation. As per the reports, the superstar flew to Dubai especially for the house warming of his new posh apartment in RP Heights. The complete actor was also spotted at the IPL finals, along with a few close friends. Suchitra Mohanlal, the actor's wife has also accompanied him on the trip.

