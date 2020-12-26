Mohanlal Completes 42 Years In Cinema: Aaraattu Team Treats The Fans With A New Location Still!

Mohanlal, the superstar has completed 42 years in the film industry, this Christmas. The team members of Mohanlal's upcoming project Aaraattu revealed a new location still of the complete actor, as a treat for his fans and Malayalam cinema audiences on the special occasion. The new still was revealed by director B Unnikrishnan, through his official social media pages.

"ഇന്നേക്ക്‌ 40 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ മുമ്പാണ്‌, " മഞ്ഞിൽ വിരിഞ്ഞ പൂക്കളി"ലൂടെ മോഹൻലാൽ എന്ന നിത്യവിസ്മയം മലയാള സിനിമയിലേക്കെത്തുന്നത്‌. ഇന്ന്, അദ്ദേഹം ഞങ്ങൾക്കൊപ്പം, " ആറാട്ടി"ൽ...😍", wrote the Aaraattu director, sharing a poster of Mohanlal's first release Manjil Virinja Pookkal, along with the new still from the location of his film.

To the unversed, Mohanlal first appeared on the silver screen in the 1980-released Fazil project Manjil Virinja Pookkal, as his acting debut Thiranottam remained unreleased. The Mohanlal fans have been trending the hashtag "#42yearsforMogulMohanlal" on social media pages, as a dedication to their idol. The new still from the location of Aaraattu came out as the perfect Christmas treat for the admirers of Malayalam cinema's dear Lalettan.

Coming to Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer that marks Mohanlal's fifth collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan. The duo has earlier joined hands for the popular films Madambi, Grandmaster, Mr. Fraud, and Villain. While the first two projects emerged as superhits, the rest of them failed to impress both the audiences and critics.

In the new location still, Mohanlal is seen in his ultimate mass avathar in a red shirt, teamed up with mundu, aviator goggles, and a beard-look. As reported earlier, the shooting of the B Unnikrishnan directorial, which features the complete actor in the titular role Neyyattinkara Gopan, is now progressing at the various locations of the Palakkad district. The first teaser of Aaraattu is expected to be out very soon.

