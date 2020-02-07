Mohanlal Feels Blessed To Have Meal From THIS Tea Stall Owner Couple; Read Why

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently met a tea stall owner couple Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan. The actor felt blessed after having a meal with them.

Extremely pleased with Vijayan and Mohana's gesture, Mohanlal shared the picture with then on his social media handle. He wrote in an Instagram post, "The amazing couple Mr Vijayan & Mrs Mohana Vijayan who travelled to 25 countries despite all their limitations, solely by running the famous Sri Balaji Coffee House , Gandhi Nagar in Kochi. I feel blessed to have had their company in my home, and appreciate the meal they brought for me... Truly an inspiration to all!."

For those who are unaware, Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan are the owners of a tea stall named 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Cochin. The couple has been running this tea stall for the past four decades and using their profit to travel to different countries. Interestingly, tea owner couple has so far travelled in 25 countries.

Notably, this inspiring tale of Vijayan and Mohana was also featured in a documentary titled 'Invisible Wings' directed by Hari M Mohanan.

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his film, Ram. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran key roles. 'Ram' will reportedly showcase the story of a series of murders that take place in nine different countries.

On the other hand, Mohanlal's upcoming film Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganeshan, Pranav Mohanlal and Siddique. The film tells the story of a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020.

