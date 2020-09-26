Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of Drishyam 2: George Kutty To Get A New Look?

Mohanlal, the complete actor has finally joined the sets of his upcoming project, Drishyam 2. The exciting update was revealed by Mohanlal himself, through a social media post, recently. Interestingly, the actor's look in the location stills that he shared on his official pages has left the fans and cine-goers curious.

In the pictures, Mohanlal is seen sporting a beard, where the character George Kutty had appeared without a beard in the first installment Drishyam. So, the fans and cine-goers have concluded that the superstar might be sporting a bearded look in the movie, thus giving the character George Kutty, a new look.

In a recent interview, Mohanlal had revealed that Drishyam 2 begins where Drishyam ended. The Jeethu Joseph directorial will narrate what happened to George Kutty, wife Rani, and daughters after the Varun's parents left the country. The Jeethu Joseph directorial will also depict the present life of George Kutty and family, and how their secret affects their lives.

The other main star cast, including leading lady Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, and so will reprise their characters in the sequel. Saikumar, Murali Gopy, Anjali Nair, and so on are the new additions to the cast. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.