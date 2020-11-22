Mohanlal Loses Cool After AMMA Executive Meeting; Refuses To Address Media

Mohanlal, the complete actor is well-known for his jovial personality. The actor is loved by both the industry members and media equally, for his friendly nature. But surprisingly, the superstar lost cool after the recently held AMMA executive meeting. Mohanlal even disappointed the media representatives, by refusing to address them. Here is what happened in the AMMA executive meeting...

According to the reports, a media brief with the entire details of the major decisions taken by the AMMA executive meeting was distributed among the media representatives. However, when Mohanlal came out, the journalists approached him for a byte, which didn't go well with the actor.

The media representatives asked Mohanlal to provide a statement, as he is the president of the actors association. However, the superstar clearly refused and made it clear that he is not going to address the media, as a brief was already distributed among them. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal lost cool because the journalists were not following social distancing. The actor immediately left the venue in his car.

A few other sources suggest that the reason behind Mohanlal's bad mood was the AMMA executive meeting that ended on a bad note. Mukesh and Siddique, the executive members reportedly had a heated argument over the termination of Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested by the NCB in connection with the ongoing drug probe. Siddique suggested that Bineesh should be terminated from AMMA just like Dileep, who was terminated after he was arrested on the actress abduction case.

But, Mukesh strongly opposed Siddique's opinion, which led to the argument. However, Mohanlal chose to maintain silence over the issue, as the executive members failed to make a final decision. The meeting also decided to accept the resignation of Parvathy Thiruvothu. Even though Baburaj was against this decision, the executive committee made it clear that the majority of the members are in favour of Parvathy's resignation.

