Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Alphonse Puthren Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is all set to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends. Expectations are riding high on the Priyadarshan directorial, which is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview, editor-director Alphonse Puthren made an interesting revelation about Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Alphonse Puthren, who handled the trailer cut of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project, is totally wonderstruck with the movie experience he witnessed in his editing table. The Premam director assures that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is first-of-its-kind movie for the Malayalam cinema audiences. According to Alphonse, director Priyadarshan has succeeded in creating a magnificent visual experience with the Mohanlal starrer.

The editor-filmmaker remarked that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will leave the audiences totally mesmerized, and they will even think 'what is coming up next' after a certain point while watching the film. Alphonse Puthren assures that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is something totally worth the wait.

According to the Premam director, Priyadarshan had approached him to handle the trailer cut of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham even much before the shooting of the project began. Alphonse Puthren had earlier associated with Mohanlal and Priyadarshan for the trailer cut of the duo's blockbuster outing Oppam, in 2016.