Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Delayed Again: To Release Only After Drishyam 2?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is the most anticipated upcoming project of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was originally slated to hit the theaters in March 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer is now delayed indefinitely, and will now hit the theaters only after the release of Drishyam 2.

According to the reports published by a leading online portal, the makers are unsure when they will be able to release Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which demands a massive release worldwide. So, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer who bankrolls both the Priyadarshan directorial and Drishyam 2, has reportedly decided to release the Jeethu Joseph project first.

As reported earlier, the makers are aiming for a solo release for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham with around 5000 plus screens all over the world. It is impossible in the current situation, as it will take several months more for the world to come back to its normal state. This is the reason why the release of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is being pushed indefinitely.

Instead, Aashirvad Cinema will release Drishyam 2, which is a smaller film made on a moderate budget, first. The shooting of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project will start rolling on August 17, 2020, in Thodupuzha, at the same location where the first part Drishyam was shot. The team is planning to release the movie immediately after the lockdown ends and theaters open.