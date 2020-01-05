Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: The First Look Poster Sets A New Record!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema recently released the official first look poster of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, his upcoming project. As per the latest reports, the first look poster of the Priyadarshan directorial has now set a new record with the hashtag tweets on Twitter, within the first 24 hours of its launch.

The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham first look poster crossed 100.2 K hashtag tweets within the first 24 hours. Thus, the first look poster of the Mohanlal starrer emerged as the Malayalam movie poster to get the highest numbers of hashtag tweets. The movie also broke the record set by the first look poster of Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama, which had crossed 40 K hashtag tweets within the first 24 hours.

This new record definitely shows the increasing popularity of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is unarguably one of the most-anticipated releases of 2020. Both the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for the first official teaser of the Priyadarshan directorial.

Earlier, it was reported that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will emerge as the first Malayalam movie to get an IMAX release. However, the sources close to the project recently dismissed the reports and made it clear that the Mohanlal movie is not getting an IMAX release. Malayalam cinema will now have to wait longer for its first IMAX release.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which features Mohanlal in the titular role, revolves around the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV who was the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom. The movie, which is jointly scripted by director Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

The historical drama features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and so on. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2020.

Also Read:

Best Of 2019: Who Deserves The Best Actress Title In Malayalam Cinema?