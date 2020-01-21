    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Gets Postponed: Here's The New Release Date!

      Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema right now. The project, which is directed by the master craftsman Priyadarshan, was initially supposed to be released on March 19, 2020. However, the release of Mohanlal's Marakkar has been postponed now.

      As per the latest reports, the makers have decided to not release Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on March 19, due to some technical reasons. Instead, the magnum opus will hit the theatres exactly after a week, on March 26, Thursday. Mohanlal, the leading man of the project revealed the new release date along with a brand new poster of the Priyadarshan directorial through his official social media pages, recently.

      The new poster of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham hints that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will be a complete treat for the audiences who love action-based historical films. The sources close to the project hints that the movie will be a never-seen-before visual experience for the Malayali audiences.

      Earlier, it was rumoured that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will emerge as the first-ever Malayalam film to get an IMAX release. However, sources close to the project refuted the reports later, suggesting that the Mohanlal starrer is not getting an IMAX release as expected. However, the Priyadarshan directorial is gearing up for a massive release worldwide and is getting released in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Chinese.

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Mohanlal Announces The New Release Date | Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Gets A New Release Date

      Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features Mohanlal as the titular character, Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed. The big-budget venture features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others.

      Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director handles the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein handles the action choreography. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
