Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh's Character Poster Is Out!

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is finally making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, which is a historical drama features Mohanlal in the title role and is directed by Priyadarshan. Recently, the makers revealed the much-awaited character poster of Keerthy Suresh from the movie.

The character poster was revealed through the official social media pages of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and the lead actor, Mohanlal. The promising poster introduces Keerthy Suresh's character Archa, along with Kunjali Marakkar IV, the character played by the complete actor. The Mahanati actress looks drop-dead gorgeous as Aarcha in the maroon saree which is draped in a traditional way, which is teamed up with antique ornaments and flowers in hair.

According to the sources close to the project, Keerthy Suresh is not appearing in a full-fledged role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham but is making a cameo appearance. If the reports are to be believed, the actress is playing the role of a princess in the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will mark Keethy Suresh's fourth outing in Malayalam cinema after Geethaanjali, Ring Master, and Darboni.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is reportedly nearing the final stage of its post-production works. The historical drama which brings back the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo together after a short break is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie depicts the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom in the 16th century.

The historical drama has recently completed the censor formalities and bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The Priyadarshan directorial features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and so on. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2020.