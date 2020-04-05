    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Not Release Anytime Soon, Confirms Priyadarshan

      By
      |

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2019. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on March 26, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare. Recently, director Priyadarshan confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not hit the theatres anytime soon.

      The director revealed the update in a recent interview given to the popular journalist Rekha Nair. Priyadarshan stated that the world's fight against the COVID 19 pandemic is much greater than releasing films. According to the director, the team has planned to delay the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham until the world becomes completely free from the coronavirus scare.

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Not Release Anytime Soon, Confirms Priyadarshan

      Recently, it was speculated that the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed to September 2020, and will hit the theatres as an Onam special release. However, director Priyadarshan chose to not comment on these rumours. The team is expected to make an official confirmation on Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release date, once the lockdown comes to an end.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X