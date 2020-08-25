Mohanlal-Prithviraj-Dulquer Salmaan In One Frame! Is This Classy Picture Taken By Tovino Thomas?

Netizens can't stop gushing and crushing over the latest Instagram picture of Complete actor Mohanlal with Mollywood heartthrobs Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan. Tagging the two Superstars, Lalettan shared the lovely pic of the trio in a casual avatar.

With many guessing the occasion behind the picture, there are also a few rumours doing the rounds wondering if the viral picture has anything to do with the trio's upcoming project. If grapevine has to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan might have been roped in for Prithviraj-Mohanlal's Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 political-thriller Lucifer.

Well, keeping the rumours aside, we still can't take our eyes off Mohanlal's recent Instagram post, and the reflection of someone on the mirror behind the trio. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, what struck us the most along with the trio's picture is the blurred reflection behind them of a person taking the picture, who resembles Tovino Thomas. Don't believe us? Well, zoom in and take a look at the reflection and you will see the similarity in facial features, as well as the hair-do of the person and the Luca actor. It is to be noted that the stylish young actor's recent makeover and unique hair-do had made it to the headlines. Interestingly, the side haircut inspired by Tovino has also become the new trend among the youth as of now.

On the career front, Prithviraj will next be seen in Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy. He is also a part of Gokulraj Baskar's yet-to-be-titled virtual production film. Complete actor Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his next with Priyadarshan titled Markkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He has also started shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is a part of Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. He also has a Telugu project in hand directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Tovino Thomas will next be seen in Kilometers & Kilometers helmed by Jeo Baby and Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Is A Family Drama, Not A Thriller: Director Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal's New Still In Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Look Goes Viral!