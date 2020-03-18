Mohanlal & Priyadarshan Are Impressed With Varane Avashyamund

Varane Avashyamund, the recently released multi-starrer that marked the production debut of actor Dulquer Salmaan, is one of the biggest successes of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Interestingly, the Anoop Sathyan directorial has now impressed the complete actor Mohanlal and senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan finally watched Varane Avashyamund, recently.

Anoop Sathyan, the director who is overwhelmed with his favourite actor Mohanlal's response to his directorial debut, shared the news through his official Instagram page recently. The young director also recalled an interesting incident that happened between him and Mohanlal during his childhood, through the post.

'Cut to- 1993, Anthikad: I was in 3rd standard, had some intellectual conflict with Achan and decided to leave the house to live with 'Mohanlal' (I was his 'propeller' then). Achan found it funny, called him up right away, handed over the receiver to me and said, "Mohanlal wants to talk to you!" I was not matured enough to handle the situation and so, I giggled I still remember, how he was laughing then!

.

Cut to - 2020, Today, Somewhere near Anthikad, I just pulled over the car:

We spoke over the phone! He said he loved the film. And I giggled. His laughter is still the same #IjustSpokeToMohanlal #VaraneAvashyamund #LalSirLovedMyFilm', wrote Anoop Sathyan.

Priyadarshan, on the other hand, watched Varane Avashyamund with daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan, who appeared as one of the protagonists in the movie. The senior director is highly impressed with the film and congratulated lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan and director Anoop Sathyan over a phone call.

Varane Avashyamund, that marked the comeback of senior actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana after a very long gap, has totally impressed the audiences and critics. The romantic comedy, that earned the blockbuster status at the box office, is all set to get an online premiere very soon.