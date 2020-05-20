Mohanlal Project Ram Is Not Shelved: Confirms Director Jeethu Joseph

Ram, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has been making headlines recently, after the speculations arise that the project has been shelved. It was rumoured that the makers have decided to drop Ram, and director Jeethu Joseph has already moved on to another project. However, the filmmaker recently put the rumours to rest through a post on his official social media pages.

'In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM' and planning another project. We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread of Covid Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in UK and Uzbekistan. Since kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, its likely to start the shoot early here. Considering this possibility, in the meantime I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in kerala but this doesn't mean in any way that I have abandoned the project 'RAM'. It's just being delayed due to the circumstances.', wrote Jeethu Joseph.