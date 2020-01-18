Mohanlal's Ram: Here Is An Interesting Update!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, his highly anticipated upcoming project. Ram marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the big success of Drishyam. The movie, which is said to be a realistic action thriller features the Big Brother actor in the titular role.

According to the sources close to the project, Trisha Krishnan, the leading lady of the project has finally begun shooting for her portions. Reportedly, Trisha recently joined the sets of Ram in Kochi. The sources suggest that the actress is appearing in the role of Dr. Vineetha, the wife of Mohanlal's character Ram who is a medical practitioner by profession.

If the reports are to be believed, Trisha's character is not just the spouse of the protagonist but is a performance-oriented role that holds great importance in the narrative. The makers are expected to reveal the official first look poster of the 96 actress very soon, through social media.

Trisha Krishnan has made her debut in Malayalam cinema in 2018 with the Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude, which is directed by Shyamaprasad. The charming actress was earlier approached to play the female lead in several Malayalam films including Mohanlal's Run Baby Run, Lailaa O Lailaa, and Mammootty starrer White. But Trisha couldn't take up those projects due to her busy schedule.

Ram, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself, is an out-and-out realistic thriller that depicts how an unexpected incident changes the lives of the titular character Ram and his wife Vineetha. The movie will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo.

The Mohanlal starrer features an extensive star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, and so on. Ram, which is produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios has been slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.