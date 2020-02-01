Mohanlal's Ram: Indrajith Sukumaran Joins The Team!

Ram is the upcoming Mohanlal starring action thriller which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been progressing in Kochi from the past few weeks. As per the latest updates, Indrajith Sukumaran who plays a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer has finally joined the team.

Indrajith himself revealed the news through a social media post recently. The actor, who is all excited to team up with Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, shared a location still with the complete actor on his official pages. 'Joined the sets of Jeethu Joseph's RAM. Looking forward to some pulsating onscreen combo with Lalettan!', wrote the actor.

If the reports are to be believed, Indrajith Sukumaran is playing a crucial, performance-oriented role in Ram. The actor collaborated with Mohanlal for the last time for the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of his brother Prithviraj Sukumaran. Indrajith essayed a powerful role in the movie but didn't have any combination scenes with Mohanlal.

Ram, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself, is an out-and-out realistic thriller that depicts how an unexpected incident changes the lives of the titular character Ram. Mohanlal appears as the titular character Ram, in the movie, which features popular actress Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Trisha is appearing in the role of Dr. Vineetha, a medical practitioner and the wife of Ram in the movie. It is the second Malayalam outing for the 96 actress who made her debut in the industry with Hey Jude, the Nivin Pauly starring Shyamaprasad movie. Trisha is said to be playing a performance-oriented role in Ram.

The rest of the star cast includes some popular names in the industry including Mamangam fame Prachi Tehlan, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, and so on. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios will hit the theatres as a Pooja 2020 release.