Mohanlal's Ram: Indrajith Sukumaran Joins The Team!

Ram is the upcoming Mohanlal starring action thriller which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been progressing in Kochi from the past few weeks. As per the latest updates, Indrajith Sukumaran who plays a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer has finally joined the team.

Indrajith himself revealed the news through a social media post recently. The actor, who is all excited to team up with Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, shared a location still with the complete actor on his official pages. 'Joined the sets of Jeethu Joseph's RAM. Looking forward to some pulsating onscreen combo with Lalettan!', wrote Indrajith.