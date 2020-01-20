Mohanlal's Ram: Prachi Tehlan's Character Is Revealed!

Ram, which is said to be a realistic thriller marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph after the huge success of Drishyam. The filming of the movie has been progressing at the various locations of Kochi. Recently, Mamangam fame actress Prachi Tehlan had revealed that she is being considered to play a key role in Ram.

As per the latest reports, Prachi has finally signed the dotted line. The sources suggest that the Mamangam actress will join the sets of the Mohanlal starrer very soon. Interestingly, Prachi Tehlan is playing the role of a police officer in the Jeethu Joseph directorial.

Even though she is not appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Ram, the young actress's role is said to be an important one. Prachi Tehlan, who is playing the character of a cop for the first time in her career, had recently revealed that Mohanlal suggested her for the role after watching her Malayalam debut project Mamangam.

According to director Jeethu Joseph, Ram depicts the story of an ordinary man and how his life changes upside down after an unforeseen incident. Mohanlal appears as the titular character Ram in the movie, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph. Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal.

Reportedly, Trisha is appearing in the role of Dr. Vineetha, a medical practitioner and the wife of Ram. The actress is said to be playing a performance-oriented role that holds great importance in the narrative, in the movie. Ram will also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, etc., in the other key roles.

The Mohanlal starrer will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo. Ram, which is produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios has been slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.