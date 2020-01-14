    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mohanlal's Ram: Prachi Tehlan To Join The Star Cast!

      Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the highly anticipated upcoming project. Ram, which marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, is reportedly getting a new addition in its star cast. Reportedly, Mamangam fame actress Prachi Tehlan is all set to join the project.

      Prachi Tehlan had recently visited the sets of Ram in Mumbai and had clicked a picture with Mohanlal, which she posted on her social media pages.

      Prachi Tehlan To Join Mohanlals Ram | Mohanlals Ram Gets A New Addition In The Cast

      'Well! This will always be memorable until my last breath! Meeting another legend of Indian film industry @mohanlal #Lalettan. He is full of life. Very sweet and charming and very adorable. We couldn't speak at length but the little interaction I had he told me 'he saw Mamangam and suggested my name for Ram' which is a huge compliment and motivation for me. For everyone who has been asking me if I am doing the film. I have not yet confirmed. Will be going through the script and will take a call. But one thing is for sure.. that it's an adorable lovable team and I would love to work with them' wrote Prachi.

      However, the latest updates suggest that Prachi Tehlan has already signed the dotted line. The Mamangam actress is not playing the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie but is appearing in a pivotal role. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the same very soon.

      Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Ram. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie. Ram, which is produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios has been slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.

