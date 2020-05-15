Mohanlal's Ram: The London Schedule Cannot Be Skipped, Says Jeethu Joseph!

Mohanlal, the complete actor and popular filmmaker Jeethu Joseph are joining hands once again for the highly anticipated project Ram. The shooting of the project is currently suspended due to coronavirus threat. Recently, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that the Mohanlal starrer is delayed and has been pushed to the next year.

In the latest interview given to The Cue, Jeethu finally revealed the reason behind the delay of Ram. According to the filmmaker, the London schedule is the most integral part of the project, and cannot be skipped. If the makers want to cancel the London schedule, they have to alter the story, which is not possible. The storyline of the movie cannot be altered now, as they have already finished filming the climax portions of the Mohanlal starrer.

This is why Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph decided to put Ram on the back burner for a while until the coronavirus threat comes completely under the control. If things fall in place, the next schedule of the project will start rolling by the end of November or the beginning of December 2020.

If they did not get permission to shoot in London, the team might have to shoot those portions in some other foreign locale which reminds of the city in its geography. However, there is no way you release Ram this year, and the movie is now pushed to 2021. According to director Jeethu, the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theaters only by the second quarter of 2021.

Ram, which is said to be a realistic action thriller, features Mohanlal in the titular role. Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The big-budget venture is jointly produced by the banners Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Also Read:

Jeethu Joseph To Be Back With An Investigation Thriller!