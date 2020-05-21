    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal Reveals Drishyam 2 Title Motion Poster; Opens Up About The Project!

      Mohanlal, who is celebrating his birthday today, surprised his fans with a big update. The complete actor recently revealed the much-awaited title poster of Drishyam 2, the Jeethu Joseph directorial, through his official social media pages. The project, which is a sequel to the 2013-released movie Drishyam, will have Mohanlal reprising his celebrated character George Kutti.

      The highly promising title motion poster of Drishyam 2 hints that George Kutt's big secret is not safe inside the grave, as the climax of Drishyam suggests. From the motion poster, it is evident that the sequel will be a continuation of the first part, and Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph duo has something very big in store for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

      In the birthday special interview given to the various Malayalam media groups, Mohanlal revealed that Drishyam 2 is a very special project. According to the actor, the makers have always been considering the possibilities of a sequel to Drishyam. But things eventually fell in place during these lockdown days, after Mohanlal and director Jeethu had an elaborate discussion.

      The actor assured that Drishyam 2 deals with a very interesting subject and the team is working hard towards making it a highly interesting movie experience just like the first installment. Mohanlal also stated that director Jeethu Joseph has succeeded in constructing a very interesting premise, which narrates what happened to George Kutty and family and how they face the new issues in their lives.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
