Mohanlal's 60th Birthday: The Celebrations Begin!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of the Malayalam film industry will turn 60 on May 21, 2020. Interestingly, the Mohanlal fans have already begun the celebrations on social media, and are highly excited about their idol's birthday. Recently, the fans revealed the much-awaited common DP for Mohanlal's birthday through social media platforms.

The lovely common DP for the complete actor's birthday has been taking the social media platforms by storm. Reportedly, the DP has been released in over 60 languages and has already crossed 150 K shares on Twitter. As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal fans are planning to make their idol trend on all social media pages on May 21, with the birthday special posts and mashup videos.