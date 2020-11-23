Mohanlal's Aaraatt: Here Is An Exciting Update On The Project

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to start shooting for Aaraatt, the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial, very soon. The pre-production of the movie, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, is currently progressing in full swing. Mohanlal is said to be playing a character that has a comical shade in the movie.

Rahul Raj, the talented musician who composes the songs and background score for Aaraatt, recently revealed an exciting update on the song recording. In his recent social media post, the musician has confirmed that the movie has a special song for which heavy percussions have been used. Rahul Raj has also shared a candid picture from the studio, in his post.

From the musician's post, it is evident that Aaraatt is going to be a complete treat for the Mohanlal fans, who have been eagerly waiting to watch the superstar in a musically-rich film. Aaratt will mark Rahul Raj's second collaboration with the complete actor, after Chotta Mumbai and the upcoming magnum opus, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraatt. The movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath will appear as the female lead in the movie. The Mohanlal starrer will also feature Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraatt will start rolling on November 23, 2020, in Palakkad.

