Mohanlal's Aaraattu Will Get A Grand Theatrical Release, Confirms B Unnikrishnan

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer. In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, director B Unnikrishnan confirmed that Aaraattu will not go the OTT way. The director also stated that the Mohanlal starrer will get a grand theatrical release.

According to the filmmaker, Aaraattu is a big project, that is made with a massive budget on a large scale. The Mohanlal starrer is being made for the masses, to be enjoyed on the big screen. So an OTT release is definitely not an option for the project, which is already making headlines with its promising first look poster and big star cast.

The filmmaker also confirmed that Aaraattu is a complete entertainer with the right mass elements, that cater to all groups of audiences. Thus, the team has decided to wait till the novel coronavirus pandemic comes under the control and theatres in Kerala re-open, to release the Mohanlal starrer.

The latest stills from the location of Aaraattu, in which the leading man Mohanlal is appearing in a traditional avathar, are now going viral on social media platforms. In the latest location stills, the superstar is seen in a long kurta, teamed up with a kasavu mundu and statement accessories.

As per the reports, Mohanlal is appearing as the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in the movie, which is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Udhaya Krishna. Aaraattu reportedly revolves around the life of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive.

Shraddha Srinath appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on essay the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing.

