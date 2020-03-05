Mohanlal's Barroz: Here Is An Interesting Update

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming fantasy movie Barroz. The project, which is said to be a 3D fantasy children's film, is expected to start rolling very soon. Pratap Pothen, the senior actor-filmmaker has now joined Barroz.

The actor-director revealed the exciting update through his official social media pages, recently. 'Me and the complete actor (I am his fan)at the preproduction of Baroz I have been signed to play the voodoo doll this will really be my liberating role ..the last time I did anything like this was on stage when I played the Lion in the madras players production of Androcles and the lion .. it's going to fun playing this in Mohanlal's first directorial venture wish me well my friends', wrote Pratap Pothen in his post.