Mohanlal's Barroz: Veteran Cinematographer Santhosh Sivan To Crank The Camera?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming fantasy film, Barroz. The shooting of the highly anticipated movie is expected to go on floors once the world comes back to normalcy. Now, the latest reports suggest that veteran cinematographer Santhosh Sivan has joined the Mohanlal project.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers have roped in Santhosh Sivan, who is one of the most sought-after cinematographers of the Indian film industry, to crank the camera for Barroz. However, Mohanlal and his team have been remaining tight-lipped about the new development.

In that case, Barozz will mark yet another collaboration of Mohanlal and Santhosh Sivan, who had earlier joined hands for several iconic films including Indrajaalam, No.20 Madras Mail, Aham, Yodha, Pavithram, Iruvar, Vanaprastham, and so on. The cast and crew of Barroz is getting more and more exciting with each passing day, with some of the most celebrated talents of Indian and Western cinema joining the team.

As reported earlier, Barroz will also mark the entry of Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of the superstar in into the film industry. Vismaya and Revathy Suresh, the elder sister of popular actress Keerthy Suresh, are all set to join Mohanlal's directorial debut as assistant directors. Reportedly, Vismaya is not interested in acting but is planning to learn filmmaking and try a hand in direction someday.

Barroz is based on Jijo Punnoose's popular novel of the same name. Mohanlal, the director of the project himself appears as the titular character Barroz, a Portugal mythical figure in the movie, that features the popular American child artist Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Pas Vega and Rafael Amargo, senior Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen, and so on in the pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.

