Mohanlal's Drishyam 2: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Cast & Crew!

Drishyam 2, the upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project has finally started rolling in Kochi. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, is said to be an emotional thriller unlike its first installment Drishyam, which was a suspense thriller. Recently, the sources close to Drishyam 2 made an exciting revelation about the cast and crew of the project.

Along with the major faces of the original cast, popular actors Saikumar, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair, and Adam Ayub have been roped in to play the pivotal roles in the Mohanlal starrer. As per the reports, the actors have already kickstarted the shooting for their portions in the movie.

Drishyam 2 will feature Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The Mohanlal starrer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.