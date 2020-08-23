Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Is A Family Drama, Not A Thriller: Director Jeethu Joseph

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer is all set to start rolling in September 2020. The highly anticipated movie will once again feature Mohanlal as the celebrated character of George Kutty. Interestingly, director Jeethu Joseph has now revealed that Drishyam 2 is more of a family drama, not a complete crime thriller.

The filmmaker made this revelation about Drishyam 2 during one of his recent interviews. In the interview, Jeethu Joseph revealed that the crime part of George Kutty and his family has ended in the Drishyam, the first part. The sequel will focus more on how the protagonist and his family's lives evolved after all that happened.

The Mohanlal starrer will focus more on the relationships and emotions of Georgekutty and his family, that the suspense or thrill elements. The filmmaker also added that Drishyam 2 will not have any mass elements, and is a completely realistic film. Well, Jeethu Joseph's revelations definitely suggest that the audiences should watch the sequel without expecting another nail-biting thriller.