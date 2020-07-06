    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Mohanlal's Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Drops A Major Hint About The Storyline

      Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the popular actor-director duo is joining hands once again for the upcoming project Drishyam 2. The highly anticipated movie, which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, is all set to go on floors very soon. Recently, director Jeethu dropped a major hint about the storyline of the Mohanlal starrer.

      In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that the sequel revolves around the life of George Kutty, the character played by Mohanlal, and his family. But this time, there are no more killings involved, like the first installment. Thus, Jeethu Joseph has finally put an end to the rumours which suggested that Drishyam 2 is about another murder committed by George Kutty and his family.

      The movie, which will be a continuation of Drishyam, will depict how the lives of George Kutty, wife Rani, and their daughters evolved over the years. Even though Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph had discussed the possibilities of a sequel long back and developed the story idea, the director penned the script amidst lockdown.

      Mohanlals Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Drops A Major Hint About The Story Line

      If things go as planned, Drishyam 2 will mostly go on floors on August 17, Monday, in Thodupuzha. The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project will be extensively shot at the same location where the first installment, Drishyam was shot. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made by the lead actor Mohanlal, very soon.

